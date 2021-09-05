Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home. Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene. The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. He says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range. He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.