Official: Gadhafi son freed after 7-plus years in detention

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan official says authorities have released one of Muammar Gadhafi’s sons after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli. Al-Saadi Gadhafi walked free from Tripoli’s al-Hadaba prison, where many Gadhafi regime officials are being held pending trial, mostly in connection to the crackdown on the 2011 uprising that toppled the longtime ruler and led to his killing. The official did not elaborate Sunday on the circumstances of the son’s release but said authorities have just implemented a two-year-old court order to free him. Al-Saadi Gadhafi had been smuggled across the desert to Niger in 2011 just as his father’s regime was crumbling. He was extradited to Libya in March 2014.