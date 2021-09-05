Germany’s Merkel expresses support for Laschet as successor

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed full support for Armin Laschet, the center-right Union bloc’s candidate hoping to succeed her as chancellor in this month’s German election.Merkel and Laschet on Sunday toured the the town of Hagen in North Rhine-Westphalia state, that had been badly damaged by the floods. Laschet is the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, the country’s most populous state.Merkel said: “Somebody who can lead such a state can also lead Germany as chancellor.”Germany’s parliamentary election takes place on Sept. 26. Merkel, who led the Union to four election victories, said in 2018 that she would not seek another term.Laschet, who also leads the Christian Democratic Union, is lagging behind the center-left Social Democrats in the polls.