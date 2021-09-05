Skip to Content

Body of US climber recovered from peak in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The body of a U.S. man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort. Rescue workers say 24-year-old Daniel Granberg died atop the Illimani mountain. Rescuer Sergio Condori Vallejos says the man’s lungs apparently gave out during a difficult trek across the mountain. His body was brought to a morgue at a hospital in La Paz on Sunday. Local officials said they did not know his hometown. Granberg had arrived in Bolivia two months ago and had climbed several other peaks.

Associated Press

