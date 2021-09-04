Prominent lawyer shot and hurt months after wife, son slain

ESTILL, S.C. (AP) — A family attorney says a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago has been shot and wounded. Attorney Jim Griffin told The State newspaper that Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday in Hampton County after he had car trouble en route to Charleston. Griffin told the newspaper a family member told him Murdaugh was taken to the hospital, but didn’t know his condition. Alex Murdaugh found the bodies of his wife Maggie and son Paul on June 7 at their Colleton County home. No arrests have been made in that case.