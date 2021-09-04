Facebook sorry for ‘primates’ label on video of Black men

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times reports Facebook has apologized for putting a “primates” label on a video of Black men. The newspaper says the video was posted by a tabloid in June and showed Black men in altercations with white civilians and police officers. The Times reports that after the video ended, an automatic message popped up that said “keep seeing videos about Primates.” The newspaper says Facebook turned off the artificial intelligence feature that showed the message and apologized for what it called “an unacceptable error.” The company told the newspaper that it would investigate further so that it doesn’t happen again. Facebook on Saturday did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.