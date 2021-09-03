‘We came here crying’: Tigray forces also accused of abuses

DEBARK, Ethiopia (AP) — As they bring war to other parts of Ethiopia, resurgent Tigray fighters face growing allegations that they are retaliating for the abuses their people suffered back home. In interviews with The Associated Press, more than a dozen witnesses offered the most widespread descriptions yet of Tigray forces striking communities and a religious site with artillery, killing civilians, looting health centers and sending hundreds of thousands of people fleeing in the past two months. And this week USAID, which feeds millions throughout Ethiopia, said it has seen Tigray forces looting and emptying some of its warehouses. The Tigray forces have denied targeting civilians.