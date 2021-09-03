South Africa to let companies decide on mandatory vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government will let businesses decide whether or not to make vaccinations mandatory for employees and clients. He said restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other businesses must set their own policies on whether or not to insist that patrons must be vaccinated. He said the government plans to encourage people to get inoculated with incentives such as allowing soccer matches and music concerts for vaccinated people. Currently, such public gatherings are not permitted under COVID-19 restrictions. More than 13 million South Africans have received at least one vaccine dose, including 5.7 million who are fully vaccinated.