Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he won’t run in a governing party leadership vote this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader. He says the campaign would have taken his energy away from the nation’s coronavirus response. He has faced deep criticism for giving an overly optimistic outlook on the pandemic and failing to instill a sense of crisis. His decision to step down is seen as a political move to give his Liberal Democratic Party a fresh leader heading into national elections that must be held by late November. The party has a majority in parliament, meaning that whoever wins the party vote is virtually guaranteed to become the new prime minister.