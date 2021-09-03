Merkel: Germany will spend what’s needed to fix flood damage

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has indicated that German authorities will provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods. Merkel made renewed promises for rapid help as she returned Friday to the narrow Ahr valley in western Germany. That was the area that suffered the most damage. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods. The flooding also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. The German government agreed last month to provide 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild affected regions.