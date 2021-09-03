Kristen Stewart gains perspective on fame playing Diana

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Kristen Stewart says there’s a “huge, vast” difference between her loss of privacy as a teenage movie star and that of Princess Diana. Stewart gained that perspective filming Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” the latest cinematic look at the late Princess of Wales, which premiered Friday at the Venice Film Festival. Coming out in between seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Larrian’s upside-down fairy tale focuses on the three-day Christmas holiday in the early 1990s that preceded Diana’s formal separation from Prince Charles. Stewart says that unlike Diana she’s “allowed to make mistakes.”