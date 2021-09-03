Congresswomen urge Biden to stop pipeline in Minnesota visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her progressive congressional allies have urged President Joe Biden to stop construction on Enbridge Energy’s much-contested Line 3 project. Omar and three other congresswomen said the pipeline project would worsen climate change and violate Native American treaty rights. But Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner says six years of reviews, court decisions and permit approvals disprove claims that Line 3 would violate treaty rights or damage the region’s environment. Pipeline supporters, including Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, state lawmakers and pipeline workers spoke Friday ahead of Omar’s visit to praise the jobs the pipeline has brought to the region.