New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

A Texas law that bans most abortions has providers and advocates preparing for an increasing number of women traveling to other states to end their pregnancies. Clinics are gearing up to boost an aid network meant to ensure women can access the procedure even if it is outlawed in their home state. The Texas law that took effect this week bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks. In states like Kansas and Colorado, where abortion is more accessible, providers and aid organizations said they already are seeing more inquiries from Texas women. But traveling out of state is not an option for some.