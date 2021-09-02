Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Palestinians meet in Cairo

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president has held talks in Cairo with the King of Jordan and the President of the Palestinian Authority aimed at reviving the Middle East peace process and strengthening a ceasefire that halted the Israel-Hamas war. The meeting Thursday between Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas touched on recent diplomatic efforts aimed at reviving a two-state solution to the historical conflict. Israel opposes that. The May war between Israel and Hamas militants ended with an inconclusive Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.