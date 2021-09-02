Lawsuit: Texas officers ignored pleas of man before death

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — The mother of a man who died after his 2019 arrest following a foot chase has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against three Texarkana, Texas, police officers. The lawsuit was filed Sunday in U.S. district court by Keisha Boykin on behalf of her son, Darren Boykin, who died on Aug. 29, 2019. The lawsuit says the officers knew that Boykin, who had an Ohio driver’s license, was unable breathe and asked for help but that they “deliberately chose not to provide medical care.” A custodial death report submitted to the Texas attorney general says that Boykin’s death was natural due to complications of sickle cell trait.