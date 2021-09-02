Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband’s sacrifice

NEW YORK (AP) — Tales of selflessness and heroism — and of deadly delays and heartbreaking missed opportunities — are emerging after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the Northeast with record-breaking rain that flooded roads and houses, killing dozens. Ida laid waste to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi after blowing ashore as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. Its remnants made it to the Northeast on Wednesday, stirring at least 10 tornadoes and killing at least 46 people.