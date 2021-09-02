Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A decrease in strong winds is helping the battle against a huge California forest fire threatening Lake Tahoe. But commanders have warned firefighters to keep their guard up against continuing dangers. Localized terrain-driven winds that happen as the sun heats the groundare forecast Thursday in the area of the Caldor Fire. And even though there has been a slight increase in humidity, the vegetation is still extremely dry. The Caldor Fire covers more than 328 square miles of the Sierra Nevada and containment has increased to 25%. Hundreds of homes, commercial properties and other structures have been lost or damaged since the fire erupted on Aug. 14.