US faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

America’s major religious faiths and denominations, often divided on other big issues, are preparing to receive an influx of refugees from Afghanistan. Among those gearing up to help are Jewish and Islamic groups; conservative and liberal Protestant churches; and prominent Catholic relief organizations. The U.S. and its coalition partners have evacuated more than 100,000 people since the airlift began Aug. 14, including Afghans who helped the U.S. during the 20-year war. Refugee admissions dropped annually under former President Donald Trump and ultimately reached a record low. Now resettlement agencies are scrambling to expand capacity and rebuild infrastructure so they can handle the arrivals from Afghanistan.