US envoy Kerry due to talk on climate with Chinese officials

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and U.S. officials plan to talk this week about reducing pollution by the world’s two largest economies. Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained by disputes over trade, technology and human rights, but they see the climate as an area for possible cooperation. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is scheduled for meetings with counterparts from the Chinese Foreign Ministry beginning Wednesday. China is the world’s biggest coal user but has made advances in renewable energy. President Joe Biden wants to cut up to 52% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — a goal that vaults the U.S. into the top tier of countries on climate ambition.