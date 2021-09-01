Palestinians mourn man found shot in West Bank, blame Israel

BEIT UR AL-TAHTA, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of people are mourning a man Palestinian health officials said was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Thirty-nine-year-old Raed Jadallah was found by his son and a friend shot to death near Ramallah after he did not come home from his work in Israel. Jadallah was buried Wednesday. The Palestinian news agency Wafa said Jadallah was a gardener and was shot at the western entrance of his village. The circumstances of the death were unclear, as there were no conflicts in the area when the shooting occurred Tuesday night. Still, the Palestinian foreign ministry blamed the Israeli army. The Israeli military has not commented.