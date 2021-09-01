Not guilty plea entered for rocker Manson on misdemeanors

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — An attorney has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of rocker Marilyn Manson, who is accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spitting and blowing snot on her. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with an arrest warrant in the case. Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. A case status hearing was scheduled for Dec. 27.