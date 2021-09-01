Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma’s opioid settlement

A U.S. bankruptcy judge is preparing to rule on a plan for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to settle lawsuits brought by governments and others over its role in the opioid crisis. Judge Robert Drain said Wednesday that the roles of the Purdue and the Sackler family that owns it, and the number of parties involved, make “the bankruptcy cases before me highly unusual and complex.” The deal could be worth $10 billion. The Sacklers would give up ownership of Purdue and get protection from lawsuits. Purdue would be remade into a new company with profits used to pay victims and fund measures to fight the drug crisis.