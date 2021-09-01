Italy braces for train track protests against COVID passes

ROME (AP) — The Italian government has vowed to crack down on demonstrators threatening to block train tracks as a rule requiring COVID-19 tests or vaccines takes effect for long-distance domestic transport. Starting Wednesday (Sept. 1) domestic travelers must show a so-called “Green Pass” certifying that they’ve had a least one dose of vaccine, tested negative in the past 48 hours or recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months. The rule, announced weeks ago, applies to domestic flights, train travel between regions and some ferries. Local buses, trams and metros are exempt. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese vowed zero tolerance against the track protests. Some recent protests against the rule have turned violent.