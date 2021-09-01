Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66. Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said Leakes died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife. He often appeared with his wife on the popular Bravo reality television show. Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children.