At the Venice Film Festival, cinema’s future looks hopeful

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Hope for the future of cinema was front of mind for many as the Venice International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido. The 78th edition of the oldest festival in the world has returned with precautions amid the pandemic to celebrate the best of what’s to come in film. There are both newcomers and established veterans like Jane Campion and Pedro Almodóvar. Jury president Bong Joon Ho said Wednesday in the opening press conference that COVID will pass and cinema will continue. The Venice Film Festival runs through Sept. 11.