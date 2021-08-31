US climate envoy in Japan to push efforts to cut emissions

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in Tokyo meeting Japan’s foreign minister to discuss efforts to involve China and developing nations to fight climate change. The push comes ahead of a United Nations conference in November. The Japanese foreign minister said Tuesday he told Kerry that getting China to cooperate was key in efforts to cut global emissions. Kerry is also scheduled to meet with Japan’s prime minister and other top officials. He’s expected to discuss decarbonization efforts and cooperation between the two countries. Kerry will fly out Tuesday evening to China for more climate talks — his second trip to the country under President Joe Biden’s administration.