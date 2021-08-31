Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban now have full control of Kabul’s international airport after the last U.S. plane took off, marking the end of America’s longest war. Vehicles with armed Taliban fighters raced back and forth along the airport’s sole runway on the northern military side of the airfield. Before dawn broke on Tuesday, the Taliban walked through hangars on the military side, passing some of the seven CH-46 helicopters the U.S. used in its evacuations before rendering them unusable. On the civilian side of the airport, Taliban fighters draped their white flags over barriers as dozens of suitcases, shoes and clothes were left strewn across the floor from the chaotic evacuation.