Some energy facilities in Gulf gradually inch back to life

Oil companies began gradually to restart some of their refineries in Louisiana, and key fuel pipelines fully reopened, providing hopeful signs that the region’s crucial energy industry can soon recover from the blow of Hurricane Ida. Exxon Mobil said its Hoover platform in the Gulf of Mexico suffered no storm damage, and crews were starting to resume normal operations. And the company said its fuel terminal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, restarted operations. And in a dose of good news for motorists on the East Coast, Colonial Pipeline said it restored flows to two pipelines that run from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina, after crews had inspected the facilities.