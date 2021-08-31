Israel watchdog criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of pandemic

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government watchdog has released a report criticizing the former government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Its report Tuesday points to shortcomings in decision making by the Netanyahu administration and its implementation of regulations and restrictions. The State Comptroller’s report leveled a stern reproach of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for not adequately learning from its mistakes after the country’s first wave of infections in early 2020. It also said Netanyahu’s government didn’t properly address the pandemic’s impact on education, the economy and social welfare until June, three months after the pandemic commenced.