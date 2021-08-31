Interfaith group asks Poland to help migrants at border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An interfaith coalition has called on Polish authorities to give humanitarian aid to a group of migrants who have been stuck in the open air at Poland’s border with Belarus for more than three weeks. The coalition, which includes Christian, Jewish and Muslim representatives, noted that the people stuck at the border “suffer from hunger, cold and indifference.” Poland has seen a surge of migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, seeking to illegally cross the border in recent weeks. The Polish government accuses the authoritarian regime in Belarus of facilitating migration to Poland as a way of creating instability in the European Union.