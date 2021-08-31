Ida rains temporarily hamper cleanup after Tennessee floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say rain from Tropical Depression Ida is temporarily hampering cleanup efforts for a rural Tennessee community ravaged by recent deadly flooding. But the extra dousing has brought on no recurrence of any flooding so far Tuesday. The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency said about 2.5 inches of rain fell overnight and showers were expected to continue throughout the day. Agency spokesperson Grey Collier said things were looking OK as of late Tuesday morning. The Tennessee National Guard was watching water levels in creek beds and under bridges, and police in flood-ravaged Waverly were on alert for any road flooding. The Aug. 21 flooding killed 20 people and damaged hundreds of structures.