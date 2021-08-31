Google again delays return to office due to COVID surges

Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January.

The internet search giant is also to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened.

The highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

That is leading companies to delay or scrap return-to-office plans after nearly two years of people working from home. CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Tuesday that Google is delaying its return to offices until Jan. 10.