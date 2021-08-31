EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union justice and home affairs ministers are meeting to discuss the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the flow of migrants it is expected to produce. The ministers are gathering to discuss the EU’s response the day after the last U.S. forces flew out of Kabul’s international airport. The 27-nation bloc is looking for ways to prevent a repeat of a refugee crisis fueled by Syria’s civil war in 2015, when over a million migrants and refugees arrived in Europe. This time, the EU is likely to provide funding to house refugees in countries bordering Afghanistan to prevent them heading for member nations.