Years later, California voters still wait on water projects

SITES, Calif. (AP) — It’s been seven years since California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars to build more water storage projects. Yet none of the more than half-dozen projects scheduled to get the money have been built. A severe drought gripping the western United States has put those projects back in the spotlight. That includes a plan to build the state’s largest reservoir in more than 40 years. The Sites Project is scheduled to get state and federal tax dollars to aid in its construction. Proponents say it can help the state weather future droughts. But critics say it won’t live up to its promises.