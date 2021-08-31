Bull rider killed in ‘freak’ accident’ during competition

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A Brazilian bull rider has died after a bull stepped on his chest in California. The Professional Bull Riders touring group says Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, was competing at a bull-riding Velocity Tour event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Sunday. Campos Silva lost his balance and his spur got stuck in the flank strap, which is wrapped around the bull’s lower torso to encourage it to buck. Campos Silva was pulled underneath the bull, which then stomped on his chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Giangola called it a “freak accident.”