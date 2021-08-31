ANALYSIS: China extends control with online gaming crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Hugely popular online games and celebrity culture are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party’s campaign to encourage China’s public to align with its political and economic vision. Rules that take effect Wednesday cut the amount of game time children are allowed by more than two-thirds to three hours a week. The rules add to a drumbeat of initiatives under President Xi Jinping that are aimed at cajoling or forcing the public and companies into line with what Beijing deems best for China.