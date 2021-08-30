‘Unprecedented’ NYC subway breakdown sparked by power surge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a momentary power surge disrupted half of the New York City subway system for several hours. Hochul says the breakdown stranded passengers on five trains that were between stations when signalization went down Sunday night. She says the unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains on the subway system’s numbered lines plus the L train from shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday to about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Hochul says service is back to normal for Monday’s commute. She says there will be an investigation into the subway disruption.