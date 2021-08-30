Some Indonesian students return to schools, at a distance

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — School bells have rung in parts of Indonesia’s capital for the first time in more than a year as schools shut by the coronavirus were allowed to begin reopening as cases decline. A total of 610 schools that passed standards set by the Jakarta Education Agency reopened their doors, though with many precautions still in place. Even as schools restart, government guidelines have changed many class traditions. Chatting in class is not allowed, facemasks must be worn at all times and no one can leave class for recess. Schools must slash class capacity by 50% by holding classes in two shifts. Teachers must be vaccinated.