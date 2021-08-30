Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Rocket fire has apparently targeted Kabul’s international airport amid the U.S. military’s evacuation. The rockets hit a nearby neighborhood. Monday’s attack came on the eve of the deadline for American troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. No one claimed responsibility for the attack and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt. The rockets didn’t halt the steady stream of U.S. military C-17 cargo jets taking off and landing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital. The Islamic State group launched a devastating suicide bombing last week at one of the airport gates, killing 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.