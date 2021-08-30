Man accused in Georgia spa shootings to appear in court

ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta area massage businesses is set to appear in court Monday. Robert Aaron Long is accused of shooting four people to death at a massage business in Cherokee County on March 16. Authorities say he then killed four more people at two massage businesses in Atlanta. Six of the eight slain victims were women of Asian descent. He pleaded guilty in the Cherokee County killings last month and received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years. He’s set to be arraigned Monday in the Fulton County killings. The prosecutor there is seeking the death penalty and a sentencing enhancement under Georgia’s hate crimes law.