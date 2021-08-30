Chicago agency probes officer’s encounter with Black woman

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency is investigating a white officer’s struggle with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park, an encounter the woman’s attorneys are calling “an obvious case of racial profiling.” A video widely shared on social media shows Nikkita Brown and her dog apparently walking away from the officer before she turns and stops with her phone in her hand. The officer appears to reach for her phone and then grabs Brown, who can be heard yelling, “Let go!” as she struggles to break free. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she’s “deeply concerned” by video of the incident.