Author Murakami criticizes Japan PM over pandemic measures

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has criticized the country’s prime minister over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In his monthly radio show Sunday, Murakami said Yoshihide Suga has ignored a growing COVID-19 surge and public concerns about the outbreak. Murakami quoted Suga’s comment that “an exit is now in our sight after a long tunnel,” from just before the Tokyo Olympics last month. Murakami said: “If he really saw an exit, his eyes must be extremely good for his age. I’m of the same age as Mr. Suga, but I don’t see any exit at all.” Since the games began, daily new cases have gone up nearly five times nationwide.