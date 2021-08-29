UAE capital mandates booster shot for Sinopharm recipients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ordered all residents who received the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine over six months ago to get a booster shot by September 20. The statement Sunday added that recipients of other vaccines do not need the third dose. The UAE became the first country worldwide to formally offer the booster regimen earlier this year, following reports of Sinopharm recipients seeking the third shot amid concerns about an insufficient antibody response. Abu Dhabi, which imposed some of the region’s most stringent vaccine restrictions this summer, says those who received two doses of Sinopharm will no longer be able to access public places without a booster shot.