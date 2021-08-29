German chancellor candidates face off in 1st election debate

BERLIN (AP) — The three candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany’s election are meeting in a televised debate. Polls show their parties close together and suggest that many voters are unimpressed with the choices. Sunday’s debate is the first of three ahead of the parliamentary election on Sept. 26. The contenders are Armin Laschet for Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, Olaf Scholz for the center-left Social Democrats and Annalena Baerbock for the environmentalist Greens. Recent polls show no party forecast to receive more than a quarter of the vote. The Union and Social Democrats are neck-and-neck in most surveys, closely followed by the Greens.