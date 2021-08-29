Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s national security adviser says the United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before Biden’s Tuesday deadline. Jake Sullivan also says the administration’s current plan is not to have “an ongoing embassy presence″ after the final U.S. troop withdrawal. With Biden warning that another terrorist attack was “highly likely” after last week’s suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, Sullivan said the U.S. has shown in other countries that it is capable of “suppressing the terrorism threat … without a large permanent presence on the ground. … And we will do that in Afghanistan as well as we go forward.”