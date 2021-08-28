Skip to Content

US airstrike targets Islamic State members in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says two Islamic State group members were killed in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan, not one as initially reported. The update comes from Defense Department spokesman John Kirby at a briefing.

The attack Saturday local time in Afghanistan came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the U.S.-led evacuation from Kabul airport moved into its final days.

Biden has set Tuesday as his deadline for completing the exit. Kirby says “it was a single mission to get these targets and as the assessments and information flowed over time, we were able to recognize that another was killed as well and one wounded.”

