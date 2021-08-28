UK starts to bring troops home as Kabul airlift winds down

LONDON (AP) — Britain has started bringing troops home from Afghanistan as the country’s evacuation operation at Kabul airport winds down. A Royal Air Force plane carrying U.K. diplomatic staff and soldiers landed at the RAF Brize Norton airbase northwest of London early Saturday. The returning troops were part of a contingent of 1,000 based in Kabul to help run the airlift. Flights bringing U.K. citizens and Afghan civilians to Britain have largely ended, though the armed forces chief Gen. Nick Carter said there would be a “very few” more on Saturday. The U.K. says it has evacuated more than 14,500 people, but Carter acknowledged, “We haven’t been able to bring everybody out.”