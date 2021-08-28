Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces have fanned out across the Iraqi capital ahead of a regional conference aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as mediator. Among the participants Saturday are archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia, whose rivalry has often played out in Iraq and other countries across the region, including Yemen and Lebanon. Saudi Arabia was represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and Iran with its foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Baghdad for the meeting, and were greeted by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the airport.