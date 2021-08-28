Passenger boat in Bangladesh sinks, 21 dead, others missing

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Officials in Bangladesh say at least 21 people died when a passenger boat sank with more than 100 aboard after a collision. Police said Saturday and the driver of a cargo vessel suspected of hitting the passenger boat has been arrested. Locals in the area caught the driver and his two assistants, turning him over to the police. The accident occurred Friday evening in a large open body of water. Bangladesh is a delta nation where water transport is heavily used to move people and goods. The country is crisscrossed by 230 rivers, and during the monsoon season some low-lying areas fill with water and are also used by boats.