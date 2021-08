BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of stealth destroyers has left the Maine coast for sea trials. The ship, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, was constructed at Bath Iron Works. The trials will be the first time the ship hits the Atlantic Ocean. The ship left Friday. The warship is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has touted as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.